Donegal have are through to an Ulster Under 20 Championship semi final after they beat Armagh 1-13 to 0-09 in MacCumhaill Park.

A first half goal from Luke McGlynn helped send Donegal on their way.

Gary Duffy’s side will now face either Tyrone or Down in that semi final.

After the game Tom Comack got the thoughts of the Donegal manager, Gary Duffy.

Donegal captain, Kieran Tobin also spoke with Tom Comack.