The Agriculture Minister says the Taoiseach is clear as it relates to the issues with the Mica Redress Scheme and wants to see homes fixed.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says Michael Martin is impatient to see that happen.

Michael Martin met with the Mica Action Group at the weekend.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Minister McConalogue says the Taoiseach will discuss the matter with the relevant officials: