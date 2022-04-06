Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Adjourned Council meeting goes ahead

The adjourned March meeting of Donegal County Council is underway this afternoon.

Cllrs have assembled at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny for the meeting which has been postponed last week over an incident at the facility.

At the time, Gardai were called to the Aura as some staff and a number of elected representatives said they didn’t feel safe as a result of what happened.

The adjourned meeting began at 2pm, with Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray saying that he hoped members could “push collectively to the wheel, as a team for county Donegal”.

