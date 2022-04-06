Appeal issued over young man missing in North West

An appeal has been issued over a young man missing from the North West.

Gardaí are trying to trace the whereabouts of Richard Thien, who is missing from Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, since Tuesday.

The 22 year old is described as being 5′ 8” in height, of strong build, with short black hair. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket.

Gardaí and Richard’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.