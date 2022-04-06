Derry security alert ends

The security alert in the Waterside area of Derry has ended.

A suspicious object discovered in the Corrody Road area on Monday evening has been declared an elaborate hoax.

The object has been taken away for further examination.

Corrody Road has re-opened.

Superintendent Marty Reid said: “First of all, I want to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation as we worked to make the scene safe. We understand the impact this incident has had on the community, however, our primary aim throughout the course of this operation was to keep our community safe.”

If anyone has information about this incident, call police on 101