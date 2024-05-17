Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LUH outpatient Cardiology waiting lists reduced through ECC Programme

The rollout of the Enhanced Community Care Programme has resulted in reduced cardiology waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital.

As part of the Sláintecare plan, the initiative, has seen six consultants recruited and a 34% reduction in Cardiology outpatient waiting lists at the hospital while the number of patients waiting over a year for an appointment has been reduced by 99%.

The ECC programme is designed to ensure primary and community care services work to meet health needs and reduce the number of people depending on hospital services.

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer for the HSE West and North West hopes the programme can be expanded:



