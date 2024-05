A protest is due to take place tomorrow in solidarity with the staff and patients of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Organiser, Emma Gova says with extensive waiting lists and continuous overcrowding, it’s time the government stepped in and delivered the much-needed investment once and for all.

People are being encouraged to come out and show their support at 1pm tomorrow outside Letterkenny University Hospital.

Ms Gova says a strong message needs to be sent to government: