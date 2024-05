A Midlands-Northwest European election candidate is to visit Donegal tomorrow.

TD Peadar Toibín is to meet with the Bluestack Foundation in Donegal Town at 11 o’clock tomorrow morning before going to the Diamond at 11:30am.

The Aontu leader is to then meeting with those from the fishing industry in Killybegs, and then travelling to Ballybofey to meet business owners and the Twin Towns Community Garden and the Men’s Shed group.

Finally Deputy Toibín will meet with businessowners in Letterkenny.