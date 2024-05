The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Planning SPC says the adoption of the County Development Plan shows that rural Ireland is being kept open.

The plan which will govern planning policy and decisions until at least 2030 and possibly beyond will now be reviewed by the Office of the Planning Regulator.

Councillor Paul Canning says the plan shows that Donegal is open for business.

He says the future of rural areas was key for members when agreeing to adopt the plan: