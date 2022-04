St Eunan’s College were crowned National Senior Schools champions for he 7th time in their history on Wednesday afternoon.

An penalty in injury time coverted by Tiernan Brown gave the Letterkenny side a 3-2 win over De La Salle of Waterford.

Kevin Egan reports for Highland Radio Sport:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Match-report-for-Highland-Radio-060422.mp3

Watch St Eunan’s penalty.