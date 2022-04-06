Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps fans urged to get derby tickets early

Away tickets for the match against Derry City on Saturday are now sold out.

A very limited number of primary and secondary tickets will be sold to Derry City fans who have bought their adult or concession tickets. Those who have already bought away tickets will be emailed with instructions on how to apply for primary or secondary tickets.

There will be no other away tickets available before the game.

Derry supporters will have all of the gantry Aldi side of Finn Park for the game. No away supporters will be admitted with home tickets.

Home tickets will be on sale online from finnharps.ie/tickets until they sell out. Harps fans are asked to buy their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Home tickets only (should any remain) will be sold from outside the Aldi entrance from 2-4pm on Saturday, with no cash sales after that.

Harps fans who bought a primary or a secondary ticket in the last year will be emailed and given the opportunity to buy primary and secondary tickets for this game.

