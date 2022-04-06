Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
President Zelensky praises Irish support for Ukraine

The Ukrainian President has praised Irish support for his country, thanking people here for not staying neutral in the face of the war.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Oireachtas, Volodomyr Zelensky said Russia doesn’t deserve to be in the circle of civilised countries.

He asked the Irish Government to go beyond its support to date to push for EU membership for Ukraine and asked Ireland to go further with sanctions against Russia.

President Zelensky thanked Irish people for the support they have shown to the people of Ukraine:

