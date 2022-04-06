Reaction: Michael Kelly proud of St Eunan’s winning character

St Eunan’s College beat De La Salle of Waterford 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon to lift the Dr Tony O’Neill Cup as National Senior School’s Champions.

The Letterkenny side were 2-1 down early in the second half but it was Tiernan Brown’s penalty in injury time which gave St Eunan’s a dramatic win.

The other goals were scored by Nathan Plumb and Noah Barrett.

St Eunan’s Manager Michael Kelly told Kevin Egan his side showed great character and belief: