Reaction: Michael Kelly proud of St Eunan’s winning character

St Eunan’s College beat De La Salle of Waterford 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon to lift the Dr Tony O’Neill Cup as National Senior School’s Champions.
The Letterkenny side were 2-1 down early in the second half but it was Tiernan Brown’s penalty in injury time which gave St Eunan’s a dramatic win.
The other goals were scored by Nathan Plumb and Noah Barrett.
St Eunan’s Manager Michael Kelly told Kevin Egan his side showed great character and belief:
90’ | GOAL 🎥 @eunan_s Tiernan BROWN converts from the penalty spot 3-2 @DeLaSalleWat pic.twitter.com/E7RUjXamjz
— FAI Schools (@faischools) April 6, 2022
3-2 Adam Murphy penalty pic.twitter.com/tH0fdPVuEK
— St Eunan’s College Soccer (@eunan_s) April 6, 2022