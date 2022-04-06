Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: Maxi Curran on league final, squad additions and expenses

The Donegal ladies chase a first senior title this Sunday when they play Meath in the Lidl National League Division 1 final at Croke Park.

Boss Maxi Curran has a full squad available as they look to upset the All Ireland Champions who are also on the hunt for a first league crown.

Donegal have been boosted in recent days by the return of Moville’s Niamh McLaughlin and the addition of Tanya Kennedy who Maxi hopes will play a role in their championship campaign down the line.

The expenses issue which has been ongoing in the men’s game and this week has been highlighted among the ladies players.

Maxi feels there is a long road ahead before parity is achieved.

Ahead of the league final the Donegal Manager has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly:

