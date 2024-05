An Inishowen Councillor says the security of ongoing funding for both the Lough Foyle and Swilly Ferry Services has been significant in enabling businesses plan ahead.

For many years there was much uncertainty over the future of the ferry services due to a lack of funding from year to year.

Funding is now set out in the Council’s annual budget for the Lough Foyle and Swilly Ferry.

Councillor Martin Farren says it provides certainty for people visiting the area during the tourist season also: