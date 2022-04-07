Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Higgins will look to send fans home happy

Ruaidhri Higgins. Photo @derrycityfc

The Candystripes are on the road for the third game running this weekend, although it’s just a short jaunt to Ballybofey this time as the league leaders take on North West neighbours, Finn Harps.

The Saturday kick-off will give both sides some extra recovery time after a busy eight days that saw the visitors extend their advantage at the top of the table to six points with their win over UCD.

There was little between these two teams last season in the league- a win apiece and two draws- but Ruaidhri Higgins has dismissed suggestions from his opposite number Ollie Horgan that the visitors are clear favourites now.

“Ollie’s a brilliant manager who works extremely hard and he will have his team well prepared for the game” he said.

“Finn Harps have improved massively under him over the years.”

“He’s playing it down, but there’s not a chance he doesn’t believe they can beat us in Ballybofey- of course he believes they can.”

“We’re not getting carried away with ourselves. We’re 8 games into a 36 game season but we’ve made a good start and we’re keen to keep going.”

“There’s an extra edge because it’s a derby but we’ve prepared the same way we do for every game.”

“We’ll go there and try to be professional as we always do, and look to send our fans home happy.”

The Derry boss has no new injury concerns ahead of the game and bar long-term absentees Michael Duffy and Ciaron Harkin, it’s a clean bill of health all round.

The ‘house full’ signs will definitely be up for this one- City supporters snapping up the away allocation in no time during the week, so it should be a cracking atmosphere.

