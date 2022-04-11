Fears over no end in sight for fish weighing crisis

There are fears that the fish weighing crisis at Killybegs isn’t going to be resolved any time soon.

Around 300 people attended a public meeting over the weekend where they heard presentations from various fishing representatives while a number of TDs were also in attendance.

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue has pledged to make further representations to the SFPA but says his hands are somewhat tied.

Chairman of the Irish Fishing and Seafood Alliance believes Minister McConalogue could have some influence over finding a resolution.

He also says that previous engagements with the SFPA have been futile: