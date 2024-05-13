Donegal landowners have until end of May to have say on Draft RZLT Annual Map

Landowners in Donegal have until the end of this month to have their say on the Draft Residential Zoned Land Tax Annual Map for 2025.

The first phase on the consultation closed last month with the second phase continuing now until May 31st.

The Draft Residential Zoned Land Tax Annual Map for 2025 was published by Donegal County Council on February 1st.

Where a land use zoning change is sought, the landowner should set out why the change in zoning is in the interest of the proper planning and sustainable development of the area, as well as any other circumstances which they wish to bring to the local authority’s attention.

A digital version of the Draft Map is available for inspection at the Council’s offices.