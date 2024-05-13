Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council urged to install emergency vehicle escape route on Four Lane, Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out a review of the Four Lane road in Letterkenny and install an emergency vehicle escape route.

In recent weeks, two ambulances in emergency mode have been delayed due to congestion on the route during rush hour.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Kevin Bradley believes the central reservation should be converted into a dedicated lane for emergency service vehicles.

He says consideration of the movement of emergency services on the Four Lane route should have been given at planning stage:

