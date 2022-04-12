Calls for pay increases for workers in private sector

SIPTU says workers in the private sector need pay increases to meet the rising cost of living.

The union is appealing to employers to be creative when it comes to putting additional money in workers’ pockets.

SIPTU is calling for the government to raise the tax-free amount from 500 to 1-thousand euro for employee gifts.

Latest figures from the CSO show inflation reached almost 7 percent in the year to March – the highest rate in 22 years.

SIPTU’s Deputy General Secretary for the Private Sector, Gerry McCormack, says they’re planning to lodge pay rise claims with all employers where wage agreements are due for renewal: