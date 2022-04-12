Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Car tyres damaged in overnight incident

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Robbery, 92, Inch

Four tyres have been damaged on a car in the Twin Towns.

Gardaí are investigating the incident of criminal damage that occurred at Mulreany Terrace, Stranorlar at some stage between Sunday night last at 10.15pm and 9.40am yesterday morning.

The owner of a car in that area discovered on the Monday morning that the tyres of their car had been damaged overnight.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area on Sunday night into Monday morning to contact them in Letterkenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Shots fired by masked men in Derry

12 April 2022
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Gardai to be out in force over Easter Bank Holiday

12 April 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Investigation continuing into two assaults in North Inishowen

12 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Two bikes stolen from property in Letterkenny

12 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Shots fired by masked men in Derry

12 April 2022
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Gardai to be out in force over Easter Bank Holiday

12 April 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Investigation continuing into two assaults in North Inishowen

12 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Two bikes stolen from property in Letterkenny

12 April 2022
turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mixed reaction locally to new turf cutting rules

12 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

12 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube