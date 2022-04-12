Car tyres damaged in overnight incident

Four tyres have been damaged on a car in the Twin Towns.

Gardaí are investigating the incident of criminal damage that occurred at Mulreany Terrace, Stranorlar at some stage between Sunday night last at 10.15pm and 9.40am yesterday morning.

The owner of a car in that area discovered on the Monday morning that the tyres of their car had been damaged overnight.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area on Sunday night into Monday morning to contact them in Letterkenny.