Mixed reaction locally to new turf cutting rules

The Chairman of the Green Party in Donegal has insisted that new regulations around selling turf are aimed at large operations.

From September, it will be illegal to sell and distribute turf, though bog-owners can continue to harvest peat for their own use.

The move has been met with backlash from some rural politicians.

But Chairman Michael White says that the rules are there to clamp down on large-scale sellers:

But Local Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig disagrees and says the issue runs much deeper:

