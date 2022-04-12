Woman dies in house fire in Doochary



A woman in her 80s has died following a fatal house fire in West Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the blaze which broke out in Doochary earlier today.

The fire was extinguished by Emergency Services at approximately 4.40pm and the body of the woman discovered deceased inside the premises.

The scene is currently preserved to facilitate a technical examination.

Gardai say the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

A man in his 60s, has been arrested in respect of an alleged offence of criminal damage.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.