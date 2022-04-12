Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Woman dies in house fire in Doochary

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin


A woman in her 80s has died following a fatal house fire in West Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the blaze which broke out in Doochary earlier today.

The fire was extinguished by Emergency Services at approximately 4.40pm and the body of the woman discovered deceased inside the premises.

The scene is currently preserved to facilitate a technical examination.

Gardai say the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

A man in his 60s, has been arrested in respect of an alleged offence of criminal damage.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Woman dies in house fire in Doochary

12 April 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Tuesday April 12th

12 April 2022
planning
News

New extension a step closer for St Eunan’s NS, Raphoe

12 April 2022
Garda Car 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Clear ‘recruitment gap’ in forces -AGSI

12 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Woman dies in house fire in Doochary

12 April 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Tuesday April 12th

12 April 2022
planning
News

New extension a step closer for St Eunan’s NS, Raphoe

12 April 2022
Garda Car 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Clear ‘recruitment gap’ in forces -AGSI

12 April 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

4,761 additional cases of Covid-19

12 April 2022
Nurse
News, Top Stories

Over €254m compensation paid by Saolta over past decade

12 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube