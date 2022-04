The Ulster Championship for both the seniors and minors starts this weekend in Enniskillen.

Holders and All Ireland Champions Tyrone go up against Fermanagh while Donegal Minor Manager Luke Barrett will be keeping a close eye on the meeting of Fermanagh and Down.

The winners of that game will play Donegal on Saturday week, Donegal will be at home if it’s Fermanagh but will have to go to Newry if Down prevail.

It’s a game Luke feels will be exciting:

