Derry hand new deal to Cameron McJannett

Cameron McJannett

Derry City has tied down Cameron McJannet to a new two and half year deal.

The highly rated central half will be around the Brandywell until the end of the 2024 campaign.

After scoring his first goal of the season in the derby with Finn Harps last weekend, he becomes the eighth member of the squad to sign up on a long term deal in the recent months.

McJannet told the club wbsite: I honestly didn’t have to think twice about it”.

“There’s a great feel around the club and you know that everyone is pulling in the same direction.”

“Ruaidhri and the management team have a clear plan and everyone is buying into it.”

“As a reasonably young footballer I know you can’t take anything for granted, but my future is sorted and it’s good to have that security.”

“We have a lot of quality players here and I really like the city itself. Everyone is so friendly and I just want to crack on now and try to help bring success to Derry City.”

