Dooher not underestimating Fermanagh

Tyrone start the defence of their Ulster and All Ireland titles on Saturday evening in Enniskillen when the Red Hand County play Fermanagh in the preliminary round of the provincial campaign.

The winners goes to the quarter final to play Derry.

Mattie Donnelly is doubt having limped off in their final league game against Tyrone while Peter Harte could also be missing having had an appendicitis operation in recent weeks.

Tyrone will be raging hot favourites for the game but joint Manager Brian Dooher says they can’t take the game or opposition for granted: