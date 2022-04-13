Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Dooher not underestimating Fermanagh

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Tyrone start the defence of their Ulster and All Ireland titles on Saturday evening in Enniskillen when the Red Hand County play Fermanagh in the preliminary round of the provincial campaign.

The winners goes to the quarter final to play Derry.

Mattie Donnelly is doubt having limped off in their final league game against Tyrone while Peter Harte could also be missing having had an appendicitis operation in recent weeks.

Tyrone will be raging hot favourites for the game but joint Manager Brian Dooher says they can’t take the game or opposition for granted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Wednesday, April 13th

13 April 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Inflation could reach as high as 9 percent this year

13 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

4,728 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today

13 April 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

VAT cuts on electricity and gas to be extended until October

13 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Wednesday, April 13th

13 April 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Inflation could reach as high as 9 percent this year

13 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

4,728 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today

13 April 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

VAT cuts on electricity and gas to be extended until October

13 April 2022
social housing
News, Top Stories

Ireland has second-highest mortgage rates in eurozone

13 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube