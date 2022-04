Gardai investigating the murder of Aidan Moffitt in Sligo this week are examining if he may have met his killer online.

It’s also thought it may have a hate-related motive.

The 41-year-old auctioneer was found dead at his house in Cartron Heights on Monday night and is said to have suffered “significant physical injuries”.

Crime Correspondent with the Irish Times, Conor Gallagher, says the investigation’s at an early stage: