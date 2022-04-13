Investigation over possible gunshot in Derry



An investigation is underway over a possible gunshot fired in Derry overnight.

Detectives investigating the incident in Ridgeway Drive last night are appealing for witnesses.

At 11:20pm a report was made that a ‘loud bang’ was heard in the area and a parked car had been damaged, possibly as a result of a shot being fired.

Officers attended the scene where they carried out a number of enquiries.

A vehicle has sustained significant damage and, at this time, one line of enquiry is this damage was caused as a result of a shot being fired.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.

In particular, they want to hear from anyone who was in Ridgeway Drive at around 11:20pm and noticed anything out of the ordinary, including any individuals acting in a suspicious manner, to contact them.

The number to call is 101,