Questions asked over delay in Mica Scheme applications

Questions are being asked of Donegal County Council over major delays in the application process for the Mica Redress Scheme.

A substantial amount of applications are said to be stalled on stage one while other families are waiting up to nine months at stage two.

Those affected have expressed frustration by the lack of progress.

Mica Campaigner Eileen Doherty believes that the issue lies with the Council:

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray says a pre planning system needs to be put in place to speed up the process: