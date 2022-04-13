Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Questions asked over delay in Mica Scheme applications

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Questions are being asked of Donegal County Council over major delays in the application process for the Mica Redress Scheme.

A substantial amount of applications are said to be stalled on stage one while other families are waiting up to nine months at stage two.

Those affected have expressed frustration by the lack of progress.

Mica Campaigner Eileen Doherty believes that the issue lies with the Council:

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray says a pre planning system needs to be put in place to speed up the process:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Questions asked over delay in Mica Scheme applications

13 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

13 April 2022
lagg beach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Urgent meeting sought over coastal erosion in Inishowen

13 April 2022
Aidanmoffit1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai examine if Sligo killing had hate-related motive

13 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Questions asked over delay in Mica Scheme applications

13 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

13 April 2022
lagg beach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Urgent meeting sought over coastal erosion in Inishowen

13 April 2022
Aidanmoffit1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai examine if Sligo killing had hate-related motive

13 April 2022
GardaOfficer_08022012
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after body found in Sligo overnight

13 April 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to sign off on plans to curb cost of living

13 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube