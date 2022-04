There are calls for an urgent meeting over coastal erosion in Inishowen.

The ongoing issue is said to be of major concern in the Lagg, Culdaff and Ballyliffin areas.

Councillor Martin McDermott has proposed a meeting be held with the relevant Department in a bid to find a pathway forward.

He says despite numerous attempts to engage with the relevant bodies so far, the matter seems to be falling on deaf ears: