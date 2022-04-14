Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister denies he’s at odds with Tanaiste over turf ban

The Environment Minister’s denying he’s at odds with the Tanaiste over a ban on the sale of turf.

The Fine Gael leader said last night that the ban – due to come into force in September – will be paused because of the current energy crisis.

Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party meeting that telling those who cut turf that they now can’t was like telling the French they couldn’t drink wine or the Italian’s they couldn’t eat pasta.

However Eamon Ryan say he’ll work with his government colleagues to find a solution, but the measure won’t be paused

sligo garda station
News, Top Stories

Man set to be charged over Sligo murders

14 April 2022
Green Party, Eamon Ryan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister denies he’s at odds with Tanaiste over turf ban

14 April 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Ballyliffin hit by water outage

14 April 2022
islands1
News, Top Stories

Preparatory work underway for improvements to island roads

14 April 2022
