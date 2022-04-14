Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Strabane Health Centre issues apology after outage stops services

The Strabane Health Centre has issued an apology, after its services have been shut down for most of the day due to an outage.
In a statement the Strabane Health Centre say that their phone lines and computer systems are both down, with the issue potentially persisting into the evening or until tomorrow.

They say that until their systems are restored, they cannot allow access to the centre for anyone to book appointments, and that if you have a major medical issue, to go to A&E or call 999 rather than to go to the health centre.

It’s understood the outage is affecting all areas of the centre, including the Riverside practice, as well as their family, dental and paediatric services.

