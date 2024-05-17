Fianna Fáil confirms 15 candidates running in local elections

Fianna Fáil has confirmed that 15 candidates will be running in the upcoming local elections.
At present the party holds 12 seats.
Yesterday seen the candidates have their nomination papers signed at Lifford County House.
Fianna Fáil has confirmed that 15 candidates will be running in the upcoming local elections.
At present the party holds 12 seats.
Yesterday seen the candidates have their nomination papers signed at Lifford County House.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland