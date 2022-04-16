Buncrana residents urged to join this year’s annual clean up

Residents in Buncrana and the surrounding area are being encouraged to take part in the annual clean up.

It’s getting underway next weekend April 23rd with community groups and members of the public urged to participate.

People can volunteer for as little as an hour in the event.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says the initiative has been a big success in years previous and that is down to the volunteers.

Cllr Donaghey says Donegal County Council will provide the equipment to those who are willing to help out…