Ballyshannon Community Hospital residents praised for their community spirit

Residents of Ballyshannon Community Hospital are being praised for their community spirit through a series of knitting initiatives.

In the lead up to Easter, residents established a knitting club within the unit, producing over 300 handmade Easter chickens. These were used to raise funds for the Ballyshannon Community Hospital’s Patient Comfort Fund, directly benefiting residents and enhancing their quality of life.

Residents also knitted more than 80 hats for newborn and premature babies at Sligo University Hospital which were handed over this week.

Donna Reid, Director of Nursing at the Ballyshannon Community Hospital says the staff are incredibly proud of the residents and the dedication they have shown with this initiative.

Juliana Henry, Director of Midwifery at Sligo University Hospital says everyone in Sligo is in awe of the craftsmanship of each hat, and the care, skill, and attention to detail that went into creating these hats reflect a remarkable level of dedication, thoughtfulness and compassion.

The HSE says this initiative reflects the compassion and community spirit of the residents, whose efforts continue to make a difference both within Ballyshannon Community Hospital and beyond.

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Main pic above – Residents of the Ballyshannon Community Hospital knitting club presenting a selection of knitted wear to midwifes Claire Cowan and Trish Howley who received them on behalf of the Midwifery Department at Sligo University Hospital.

L-R Carmel Durkin and Joanne Moore receiving the knitted hats at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Sligo University Hospital

Staff member Laura McMurray and resident Ann Ferguson, one of the knitting club members, creating hats for the babies at Sligo University Hospital

Release in full –

Ballyshannon Community Hospital residents knit for a cause, supporting premature babies at Sligo University Hospital

Residents of Ballyshannon Community Hospital are being celebrated for their remarkable talent and generosity, having come together to support both their own community and families with newborn babies through a series of knitting initiatives.

In the lead up to Easter, residents established a knitting club within the unit, producing over 300 handmade Easter chickens. These were used to raise funds for the Ballyshannon Community Hospital’s Patient Comfort Fund, directly benefiting residents and enhancing their quality of life.

Building on this success, the group has also knitted more than 80 hats for newborn and premature babies at Sligo University Hospital (SUH). The residents marked a special occasion as they recently presented these hats to SUH Midwives, Claire Cowan and Trish Howley who visited Ballyshannon Community Hospital to accept the hand knitted donations on behalf of the unit.

The initiative has brought a strong sense of purpose and connection among the residents, which highlights the positive impact of meaningful activities within the care setting.

May Kennedy, a resident and member of the knitting club said, “It has been so lovely to be part of the knitting club, knitting baby hats for the premature babies, I haven’t knitted in years, I had forgotten how much I enjoyed it.

While another member of the club, Marie McGinley said, “As a mother of ten children, I am super proud to be part of knitting the hats for all the new babies entering the world.”

Donna Reid, Director of Nursing at the Ballyshannon Community Hospital, praised the residents saying, “We are incredibly proud of our residents and the dedication they have shown with this initiative. Their kindness and willingness to give back to others is truly inspiring. The knitting club has not only a creative outlet, but it has also fostered a strong sense of community and purpose within our hospital.”

Juliana Henry, Director of Midwifery at Sligo University Hospital, also expressed her appreciation, “We are all in awe of the craftsmanship of each hat. The care, skill, and attention to detail that went into creating these hats reflect a remarkable level of dedication, thoughtfulness and compassion. There is something especially moving about one generation caring for another in this way. The kindness shown by the residents embodies a spirit of connection and generosity that resonates strongly within our unit.”

This initiative reflects the compassion and community spirit of the residents, whose efforts continue to make a difference both within Ballyshannon Community Hospital and beyond.