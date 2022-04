Finn Harps earned themselves a late draw away at Bohs on Friday night.

Filip Mihaljevic’s penalty had Harps one to the good at the break but Dawson Davoy and Ali Coote turned the game around for Bohs before Mark Timlin struck late to earn Harps a point.

Harps also had Eric McWoods and Ryan Rainey red carded during the game.

Finn Harps assistant manager Gavin Dykes was full of praise for his side…