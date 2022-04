Tyrone will play Derry in the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter final after they beat Fermanagh 2-17 to 2-10 in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

Goals either side of halftime from Conor Meyler and Liam Rafferty helped Tyrone on their way.

Fermanagh themselves netted two goals from Josh Largo Ellis and Conall Jones but it wasn’t enough as the Red Hands advanced.

Feargal Logan spoke with the media after the game…