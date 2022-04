Fermanagh bowed out of the Ulster Championship at the preliminary round stage on Saturday evening.

It finished 2-16 to 2-10 in favour of Tyrone with Conor Meyler and Liam Rafferty netting the goals for the Red Hands.

Late goals from Josh Largo Ellis and Conall Jones helped put a little gloss on the score as Fermanagh now head to the Tailteann Cup.

Fermanagh midfielder Ryan Jones spoke with the media after the game…