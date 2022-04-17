Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customers facing delays in switching banks as KBC, Ulster Bank prepare to exit Irish market

The Consumers’ Association claims the Department of Finance doesn’t care about banking customers who need to switch their accounts.

The Irish Independent reports that KBC and Ulster Bank customers are facing long delays while trying to open new accounts.

As both banks withdraw from Ireland, many who need an in-person appointment with a new bank are having to wait weeks and in some cases months to open a new account.

Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland CEO, Brian Hayes has this advice for KBC and Ulster Bank customers looking to switch:

