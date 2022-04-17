Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Premier Division Review & Preview: Harps to face Sligo after last gasp point at Boh’s

Finn Harps face Sligo Rovers in the derby at Finn Park on Monday evening after coming off the back of a last gaps 2-2 draw with Bohemians in Dalymount Park.

Filip Mihaljevic’s penalty had Harps one to the good at the break but Dawson Davoy and Ali Coote turned the game around for Bohs before Mark Timlin struck late to earn Harps a point.

Harps also had Eric McWoods and Ryan Rainey red carded during the game.

As for Sligo they suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Dundalk on Friday night.

Derry City they will be looking to bounce back from thier 2-1 defeat against Shelbourne when they travel to Drogheda.

Former Finn Harps goalkeeper Gavin Cullen joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport for a review and preview of the Bank Holiday weekend’s action…

lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Top Stories

Police issue appeals as third anniversary of Lyra McKee murder approaches

17 April 2022
easterspeeding
News, Top Stories

Donegal motorists caught speeding as Gardaí continue Easter weekend appeal

17 April 2022
Ulster Bank Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Customers facing delays in switching banks as KBC, Ulster Bank prepare to exit Irish market

17 April 2022
irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Raphoe, Stranorlar areas this afternoon

17 April 2022
Advertisement

