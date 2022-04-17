Premier Division Review & Preview: Harps to face Sligo after last gasp point at Boh’s

Finn Harps face Sligo Rovers in the derby at Finn Park on Monday evening after coming off the back of a last gaps 2-2 draw with Bohemians in Dalymount Park.

Filip Mihaljevic’s penalty had Harps one to the good at the break but Dawson Davoy and Ali Coote turned the game around for Bohs before Mark Timlin struck late to earn Harps a point.

Harps also had Eric McWoods and Ryan Rainey red carded during the game.

As for Sligo they suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Dundalk on Friday night.

Derry City they will be looking to bounce back from thier 2-1 defeat against Shelbourne when they travel to Drogheda.

Former Finn Harps goalkeeper Gavin Cullen joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport for a review and preview of the Bank Holiday weekend’s action…