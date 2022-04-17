Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ulster Minor Football Championship Preview

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
The Liam Murray Cup – Ulster Minor Championship winners trophy

The Ulster Minor Championship is up and running with the current provincial champions Tyrone are looking to hold onto the title they won last year.

That side from 2021 also went all the way to the All Ireland Final only to lose by a point to Meath.

Tyrone refocused for this campaign and go into their championship clash with Cavan as minor league champions.

Manager Gerard Donnelly has been telling Tom Comack the real football is about start…

Derry’s Ulster Minor Championship campaign begins next Saturday 23rd with a trip to the Athletic Grounds to face Armagh.

Derry’s success at this level seen the 2020 side win the Ulster and the All Ireland titles.

Ahead of the championship Derry reach the minor league final only to lose to neighbours Tyrone.

Marty Boyle feels the league was very beneficial for his group…

Donegal will play Fermanagh in the first round of the Ulster Minor Championship at home.

That’s after Fermanagh beat Down 2-09 to 1-09 on Saturday afternoon in Brewster Park.

The hurt of losing the provincial final last year remains for a handful of the Donegal players as the current group look to put their own championship run together.

Tom Comack has been speaking with Donegal Manager Luke Barrett who has been pleased to have had a pre-season competition ahead of championship…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ulster Bank Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Customers facing delays in switching banks as KBC, Ulster Bank prepare to exit Irish market

17 April 2022
irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Raphoe, Stranorlar areas this afternoon

17 April 2022
Caravan-Park
News, Top Stories

Public reminded of caravan safety as Summer months approach

16 April 2022
litterbuncrana2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana residents urged to join this year’s annual clean up

16 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Ulster Bank Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Customers facing delays in switching banks as KBC, Ulster Bank prepare to exit Irish market

17 April 2022
irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Raphoe, Stranorlar areas this afternoon

17 April 2022
Caravan-Park
News, Top Stories

Public reminded of caravan safety as Summer months approach

16 April 2022
litterbuncrana2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana residents urged to join this year’s annual clean up

16 April 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Number of water outages across Donegal today

16 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Three arrested in Derry on suspicion of burglary

16 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube