Ulster Minor Football Championship Preview

The Ulster Minor Championship is up and running with the current provincial champions Tyrone are looking to hold onto the title they won last year.

That side from 2021 also went all the way to the All Ireland Final only to lose by a point to Meath.

Tyrone refocused for this campaign and go into their championship clash with Cavan as minor league champions.

Manager Gerard Donnelly has been telling Tom Comack the real football is about start…

Derry’s Ulster Minor Championship campaign begins next Saturday 23rd with a trip to the Athletic Grounds to face Armagh.

Derry’s success at this level seen the 2020 side win the Ulster and the All Ireland titles.

Ahead of the championship Derry reach the minor league final only to lose to neighbours Tyrone.

Marty Boyle feels the league was very beneficial for his group…

Donegal will play Fermanagh in the first round of the Ulster Minor Championship at home.

That’s after Fermanagh beat Down 2-09 to 1-09 on Saturday afternoon in Brewster Park.

The hurt of losing the provincial final last year remains for a handful of the Donegal players as the current group look to put their own championship run together.

Tom Comack has been speaking with Donegal Manager Luke Barrett who has been pleased to have had a pre-season competition ahead of championship…