A Donegal native has been announced as the new Vice President of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation.

Dorothy McGinley, from Annagry currently teaches in Sion Mills Primary School.

She has represented Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Armagh and South Down, on the INTO Central Executive Committee since 2012 and has previously served as Branch Secretary/Treasurer for the Strabane Branch and chairperson of the Northern Committee in 2017-2018.