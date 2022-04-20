Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Higher salaries needed for new teachers – TUI

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland says second level teachers should start their career on the third point of the payscale.

The union says higher salaries are needed to recognise length of time it takes to train and qualify to teach at second level.

The TUI also says its members will forgo their one-percent pay increase this year, to allow younger teachers who came into the profession after 2011 to achieve pay parity.

The Education Minister Norma Foley, will address the union’s conference in Wexford later today.

TUI General Secretary, Michael Gillespie, says better pay is needed to hold on to qualified teachers:

