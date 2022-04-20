Renewed calls for wardens at Letterkenny Town Park

There’s renewed calls for wardens to be instated in Letterkenny Town Park.

It follows a number of attacks in the park in recent times.

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District believes it has come to a point whereby a presence in the park has become absolutely necessary.

The Council has not committed to employ staff to patrol the park but has agreed to look at a new Community Safety Innovation Fund as a way of funding such resources.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh the provision of wardens would provide a greater sense of security for park users: