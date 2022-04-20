Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Six men arrested in connection with Derry parade released

Six men, arrested under the Terrorism Act, as part of investigations into a parade in Derry on Easter Monday have been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police says the investigation will continue over the coming days and weeks.

In total, seven men arrested have been released pending report to the PPS.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police has been charged to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on May 11th.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact police.

