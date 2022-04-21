Watch / Listen: Donegal v Armagh Preview – Martin McHugh & Barry O’Hagan

For the 29th time, Donegal and Armagh will clash in the championship on Sunday in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Join Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne for the build up and full LIVE match commentary from 1.40pm in association with Highland Motors -see highlandmotors.ie.

Donegal have had the upper hand over the Orchard county winning their three previous meetings in Ulster.

Oisin Gallen won’t line out along with the suspended duo of Odhran McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee while Donegal supporters will be hopefull that Michael Langan, Ciaran Thompson and Caolan McGonigle will be match ready after missing game time during the league.

Armagh will be missing Ciaran Mackin but will have Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Rian O’Neill all on the pitch having had their bans overturned.

On this week’s preview Oisin Kelly was joined by Match Analyst Martin McHugh who has been firstly giving his take on the actions this week off the pitch in the leadup to the game:

Armagh are looking for a first win over Donegal in the championship since 2010.

Barry O’Hagan, former Armagh player now resident in Donegal is expecting a really tight game and feels Kieran McGeeney’s side will get a massive boost with three of the four cited now available: