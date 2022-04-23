Public Consultation to take place on N56 upgrade plan

Donegal County Council has announced an initial public consultation on plans to upgrade the N56 on the Termon side of Kilmacrennan.

The proposed scheme is approximately 1.2km in length, and is located north of Kilmacrennan, between the townlands of Doonwell and Drumbrick.

It’s also proposed that the existing cycle facility will be extended south as far as Kilmacrennan, and north as far as the R255 Glenveagh Junction.

Donegal County Council is inviting local residents and other interested parties to participate in what it’s describing as the first non-statutory public consultation.

It’s taking place on Wednesday next, April 27th in the Lagoon Termon between 1pm and 8pm.

The council will brief participants on the local and national constraints which need to be considered, and is seeking to receive peoples’ views on the Project Study Area.

Further Public Consultations will be held later in the year on the emerging Options, and eventually, the emerging preferred option.