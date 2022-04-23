Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Public Consultation to take place on N56 upgrade plan

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Donegal County Council has announced an initial public consultation on plans to upgrade the N56 on the Termon side of Kilmacrennan.

The proposed scheme is approximately 1.2km in length, and is located north of Kilmacrennan, between the townlands of Doonwell and Drumbrick.

It’s also proposed that the existing cycle facility will be extended south as far as Kilmacrennan, and north as far as the R255 Glenveagh Junction.

Donegal County Council is inviting local residents and other interested parties to participate in what it’s describing as the first non-statutory public consultation.

It’s taking place on Wednesday next, April 27th in the Lagoon Termon between 1pm and 8pm.

The council will brief participants on the local and national constraints which need to be considered, and is seeking to receive peoples’ views on the Project Study Area.

Further Public Consultations will be held later in the year on the emerging Options, and eventually, the emerging preferred option.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

idp banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

Resilience training being offered to Mica families in Donegal

23 April 2022
n56 doonwell doonbrick
News, Top Stories

Public Consultation to take place on N56 upgrade plan

23 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 22nd

22 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,778 new Covid 19 cases reported today

22 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

idp banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

Resilience training being offered to Mica families in Donegal

23 April 2022
n56 doonwell doonbrick
News, Top Stories

Public Consultation to take place on N56 upgrade plan

23 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 22nd

22 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,778 new Covid 19 cases reported today

22 April 2022
house building
News, Top Stories

Number of new home Commencement Notices significantly up on 2021

22 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

22 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube