Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal Junior League Result 24/04/22 as Letterkenny Rovers win Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier
Bonagee United FC 3 vs 0 Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic 2 vs 2 Glenea United

Convoy Arsenal FC 0 vs 3 Drumkeen United

Donegal Town FC 1 vs 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic FC

Killdrum Tigers 3 vs 0 Keadue Rovers FC

Temple Domestic Appliance D1
Drumoghill FC 0 vs 3 Fanad United

Gweedore Celtic 2 vs 3 Rathmullan Celtic

Raphoe Town 1 vs 1 Milford United FC

St Catherines FC 4 vs 0 Ballybofey United FC

Swilly Rovers 2 vs 0 Kerrykeel 71 FC

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2

Curragh Athletic FC 2 vs 2 Gweedore United FC

Dunkineely Celtic FC 2 vs 3 Deele Harps FC

Lagan Harps FC 3 vs 4 Letterbarrow Celtic FC

Letterkenny Rovers 10 vs 0 Glenree United FC

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Eamon Ryan 1
News, Top Stories

Money from Carbon Tax raise will go into fuel allowance payments – Eamon Ryan

24 April 2022
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Water outages in Inishowen today

24 April 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ban on sale of turf will “cause huge difficulties” – Sinn Fein

24 April 2022
Charlie McConalogue
News, Top Stories

McConalogue leading Irish trade mission to North America

24 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Eamon Ryan 1
News, Top Stories

Money from Carbon Tax raise will go into fuel allowance payments – Eamon Ryan

24 April 2022
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Water outages in Inishowen today

24 April 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ban on sale of turf will “cause huge difficulties” – Sinn Fein

24 April 2022
Charlie McConalogue
News, Top Stories

McConalogue leading Irish trade mission to North America

24 April 2022
orange fire warning
News, Top Stories

Orange Fire Danger Notice issued for County Donegal

23 April 2022
irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Further disruptions to water supply in West Donegal today

23 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube