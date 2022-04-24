Donegal Junior League Result 24/04/22 as Letterkenny Rovers win Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier
Bonagee United FC 3 vs 0 Cappry Rovers
Castlefin Celtic 2 vs 2 Glenea United
Convoy Arsenal FC 0 vs 3 Drumkeen United
Donegal Town FC 1 vs 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic FC
Killdrum Tigers 3 vs 0 Keadue Rovers FC
Temple Domestic Appliance D1
Drumoghill FC 0 vs 3 Fanad United
Gweedore Celtic 2 vs 3 Rathmullan Celtic
Raphoe Town 1 vs 1 Milford United FC
St Catherines FC 4 vs 0 Ballybofey United FC
Swilly Rovers 2 vs 0 Kerrykeel 71 FC
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2
Curragh Athletic FC 2 vs 2 Gweedore United FC
Dunkineely Celtic FC 2 vs 3 Deele Harps FC
Lagan Harps FC 3 vs 4 Letterbarrow Celtic FC
Letterkenny Rovers 10 vs 0 Glenree United FC