McConalogue leading Irish trade mission to North America

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced agreement has been reached with the United States Department of Agriculture on a veterinary health certificate, for the export of Irish sheepmeat to the US.

The Donegal deputy is leading a major agri-food trade mission to North America this weekend.

He said the new agreement allows Irish sheep meat plants to formally apply for approval to export to the US.

The minister will be travelling across the US and Mexico for the next week on the trade mission.