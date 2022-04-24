Money from Carbon Tax raise will go into fuel allowance payments – Eamon Ryan

The Environment Minister says money raised by the carbon tax will help support people most at risk of fuel poverty.

Eamon Ryan’s also defended draft regulations ending the sale and distribution of turf today, saying people won’t be arrested for using it in their homes.

The Green Party leader says people will still be allowed to burn turf they’ve already bought, or cut from their own land when proposed laws come into effect from September.

Minister Ryan claims one third of the revenue raised by carbon taxes will be redirected to social welfare payments, including the fuel allowance payment, to help people pay their bills…